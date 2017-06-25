The Martini Girls present "Steampunk Junque"

Event time: 6pm-9pm

The Martini Girls present “Steampunk Junk”

The Martini Girls Gallery and Studio LLC are proud to invite you to the opening of our 5th annual curated art exhibit and sale taking place at the ArtBar Riverwest, 722 E. Burleigh St, Milwaukee. Thirty plus local artists will be interpreting this year’s title of “Steampunk Junque”. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction based on steam power of the 19th century combined with neo-Victorian fashion. Think Jules Vern or H.G. Wells. The opening is September 1st, 2017, 6pm until 9pm.

Price: no charge