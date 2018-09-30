Martyn Joseph in Concert

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Martyn Joseph will perform a free concert benefiting Let Yourself Trust and Play for Peace, Sunday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. Admission is free with a donation requested.

MOJO magazine raved that Joseph is “Britain’s best kept secret…a compelling and courageous live performer. He was also declared “One of the most charismatic and electrifying performers in Britain today,” by Tom Robinson of BBC 6 Music.

When it comes to Martyn Joseph, take everything you think you know about singer-songwriters…and rip it up. For one man and a guitar, he creates a performance with a huge sound that is energetic, compelling, and passionate.

Let Yourself Trust aims to make a small difference out of great love and commitment by challenging injustice wherever it’s found, educating via advocacy, campaigning for human rights, and raising issues that have been forgotten or ignored. It is Joseph’s brainchild. .

Martyn is known for his years of humanitarian work. Asked in an interview whether he considered himself primarily a musician or activist, Joseph replied, “I can’t decide … I guess it’s all part and parcel of the same thing for me.”

Play for Peace brings together children, youth, and organizations in communities affected by conflict, using cooperative play to create laughter, compassion, and peace.

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center is located at 608 New York Ave., in downtown Sheboygan. Information at jmkac.org or 920-458-6144. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is organized and presented by supporters of Let Yourself Trust and Play for Peace.