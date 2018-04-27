Mary Bridget Davies co-bill with Mia Dyson

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941

One ticket, two absolutely fabulous blues artists! Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $32. Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

Two female blues superstars. Davies is a powerhouse rock and blues singer who gained local acclaim for her work in various rock bands. She was asked to tour with Big Brother & The Holding Company and was later Tony-nominated for her lead role in the Broadway hit: A Night with Janis Joplin. Dyson is an award-winning guitarist and singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles, CA, originally from Melbourne. A multiple ARIA (Grammy equivalent) & APRA award-winner, she was recently named one of Australia’s top 25 guitarists of all time and has toured with Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Issak, Stevie Nicks, The Waifs and many more.

