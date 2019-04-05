Tony Award®-nominated singer MARY BRIDGET DAVIES makes her second appearance at TOH. We were BLOWN AWAY by her and hope you'll come see for yourself what a talented blues singer she is! Oh yeah, she also portrays Janis Joplin on Broadway. No big deal or anything...

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $28.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! Silver Sponsorship provided by Condon Total Comfort Inc.