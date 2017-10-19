Mary Chapin Carpenter w/ Emily Barker

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Mary Chapin Carpenter hits the road in 2017, returning to the Pabst. She will perform songs from her expansive 14-album catalog and new songs from her latest record The Things That We Are Made Of, released May 6, 2016.

