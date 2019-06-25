Mary, Mary

June 25 - 28 at 7:30pm

June 29-30 at 2:00pm

Hicklin Studio Theatre

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE: two shows for $29 or less

By Jean Kerr Directed by: Kymberly Mellen

Recently divorced, the wisecracking cynic Mary and infuriatingly sensible Bob meet at his apartment in the hope of avoiding an audit by the IRS. When a snowstorm forces Mary to spend the night, the following morning proves interesting as a mutual friend, a neighbor, and Bob’s considerably younger fiancée arrive. Mary, Mary is a rollicking ride through marriage, divorce, taxes, and sex.

"True love triumphs" - New York Times

Seating is limited in Hicklin Studio Theatre, advance purchase is recommended.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE: two shows for $29 or less

Tickets by phone: 262-472-2222