Mary, Mary
Hicklin Studio Theatre (UW-Whitewater) 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
June 25 - 28 at 7:30pm
June 29-30 at 2:00pm
SUBSCRIBE & SAVE: two shows for $29 or less
By Jean Kerr Directed by: Kymberly Mellen
Recently divorced, the wisecracking cynic Mary and infuriatingly sensible Bob meet at his apartment in the hope of avoiding an audit by the IRS. When a snowstorm forces Mary to spend the night, the following morning proves interesting as a mutual friend, a neighbor, and Bob’s considerably younger fiancée arrive. Mary, Mary is a rollicking ride through marriage, divorce, taxes, and sex.
"True love triumphs" - New York Times
Seating is limited in Hicklin Studio Theatre, advance purchase is recommended.
Tickets by phone: 262-472-2222