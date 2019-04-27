Más Soul w/Sunkin Suns & Josh Trimble

MÁS SOUL// SUNKIN SUNS// JOSH TRIMBLE- SATURDAY, APRIL 27TH 8PM

$8 advance tickets available HERE or $10 at the door

Más Soul is a Milwaukee-born fusion band that plays tunes from genres including pop, jazz, latin, reggae, and light rock. From Santana to Bruno Mars, Billy Joel to Maroon 5, The Police to Prince, Bob Marley to Eurythmics, Amy Winehouse to Van Morrison, Chains makers to 21 pilots, Enanitos Verdes to Buena Vista Social Club etc etc of a borage of great music.

"Heard them play at Westallion brewing in early September and was very impressed. A great group of musicians who truly love what they do. Can’t wait to see them again..." says a trusted source on facebook.

massoul-anodyne.eventbrite.com