Mason Street Grill: Sip Series

Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Mark your calendars for the last Thursday of every month a variety of adult beverage themed receptions!

April 26th - Certified Wine Sommelier, Tony Gatti, will be sampling and sharing his knowledge of worldly fine wines.

MENU

Chardonnay Brut – Reception

Chenin Blanc - South Africa

Braaibroodjies:

Brie and Onion Marmalade Grilled Cheese

Chardonnay – France

Salmon Cake with Sauce Gribiche

Julienas – France

Steak Au Poivre with Cabrales Jus

Barolo Simposio – Italy

Lamb Lollipop with Walnut and Raisin Pesto

Porto – Portugal

Pasteis de nata with Cinnamon Sugar Dusting

May 31st - Tequila Themed: Highlight the Kiwi Margarita (more details coming soon!)

Join us each month for an evening not to be missed. We'll be featuring a variety of cocktails, wine, and spirits with perfectly paired apps to accompany our featured libations.

6 - 8 PM | $39/person OR 2 for $60

Contact cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com to reserve your spots!

Info
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
