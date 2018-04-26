Mason Street Grill: Sip Series
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mark your calendars for the last Thursday of every month a variety of adult beverage themed receptions!
April 26th - Certified Wine Sommelier, Tony Gatti, will be sampling and sharing his knowledge of worldly fine wines.
MENU
Chardonnay Brut – Reception
Chenin Blanc - South Africa
Braaibroodjies:
Brie and Onion Marmalade Grilled Cheese
Chardonnay – France
Salmon Cake with Sauce Gribiche
Julienas – France
Steak Au Poivre with Cabrales Jus
Barolo Simposio – Italy
Lamb Lollipop with Walnut and Raisin Pesto
Porto – Portugal
Pasteis de nata with Cinnamon Sugar Dusting
May 31st - Tequila Themed: Highlight the Kiwi Margarita (more details coming soon!)
Join us each month for an evening not to be missed. We'll be featuring a variety of cocktails, wine, and spirits with perfectly paired apps to accompany our featured libations.
6 - 8 PM | $39/person OR 2 for $60
Contact cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com to reserve your spots!