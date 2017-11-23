A Mason Street Grill Thanksgiving

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Mason Street Grill and simplify your holiday preparation.

With our Pre Fixe Dinner, you'll please everyone at your family's table with the option of Free Range Amish Farmed Roast Turkey or Salt Crusted Prime Rib with all the fixings.

Even the youngest members of the family will be impressed with a choice of turkey, prime rib or our famous crowd-pleaser, Macaronie & Cheese.