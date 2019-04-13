Master Class - How To Lose Every Little Thing: A Poetry Workshop

How To Lose Every Little Thing: A Poetry Workshop with Gabriel Ojeda-Sague

This workshop will explore how to write about loss on all scales. Past, potential, minor, trivial, and grave losses will all be considered and written through.Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué is a gay, Latino Leo living in Chicago. He is the author of the poetry collections Jazzercise Is a Language (The Operating System, 2018), which examines the exercise craze of the 1980s, and Oil and Candle (Timeless, Infinite Light, 2016), a meditation on ritual and racism. Ojeda-Sagué is also the author of chapbooks on gay sex, Cher, the Legend of Zelda, and anxious bilingualism. His third book, Losing Miami, considers the potential consequences of climate change and sea level rise on that city, and is forthcoming from Civil Coping Mechanisms in 2019.