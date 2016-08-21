Master Singers of Milwaukee: "Between Two Worlds"
North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
Event time: 7:30 pm Sat
Guest Slovenian Conductor Marko Vatovec and the Carthage College Choir will join the Master Singers of Milwaukee in presenting choral music from Slovenia and the countries that share borders with Slovenia that have influenced the music of that country.
Price: $20 Adult, $18 Senior, $10 Student
