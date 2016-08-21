Master Singers of Milwaukee: "Between Two Worlds"

St. John's Lutheran Church 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045

Event time: 3:30 pm Sat

Guest Slovenian Conductor Marko Vatovec and the Carthage College Choir will join the Master Singers of Milwaukee in presenting choral music from Slovenia and the countries that share borders with Slovenia that have influenced the music of that country. 

Price: $20 Adult, $18 Senior, $10 Student

