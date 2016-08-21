Master Singers of Milwaukee: "I Sing Thee, America"

Event time: 3:00 pm Sun

The Master Singers of Milwaukee, under the direction of Eduardo Garcia-Novelli, will celebrate the vibrant and diverse heritage of American choral music - a tradition that began in Colonial America and continues to flourish two hundred and fifty years later in the lush harmonic works of contemporary composers.

Join the Master Singers of Milwaukee on Sunday, June 4, at 3:00 pm at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St as they showcase the choral compositions of well-known American composers such as William Billings, Norman Dello Joio, and the iconic Aaron Copland. Delight in some remarkably clever and imaginative arrangements of American folksongs and spirituals and experience firsthand the exceptional choral works of Carol Barnett, Eric Barnum, and Morten Lauridsen - just a few of the current generation of composers furthering the innovative American choral tradition.

Price: Tickets: $20 General Admission; $18 Senior; $10 Student www.mastersingersofmilwaukee.org