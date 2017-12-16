Master Singers of Milwaukee present “Welcome All Wonders”

Saturday, December 16, 2017 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 17, 2017 3:00 pm

St. Joseph Chapel

1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee

Tickets: Adults $20, Seniors (55+) $18, Students w/ID (18+) $10

www.mastersingersofmilwaukee.org

The gorgeous and inspiring St Joseph Chapel will host the performances of Master Singers of Milwaukee on Saturday, December 16th, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 17th at 3:00 pm. On Saturday night, the Master Singers will be joined by the Muskego High School Chorale, directed by Matt Wanner, and Sunday's concert features choirs from Hamilton High School under the direction of Marilyn Mascitti.

The centerpiece for the program is “Welcome All Wonders” by Richard W. Dirksen based on excerpts from the c. 1648 poem by Richard Crashaw, “Holy Nativity of our Lord”, featuring a brass quartet, tympani, and soprano soloist. Also representing Washington D.C. composers is Leo Nestor's A Child is Born. Popular favorites include arrangements of “Here We Come A-'Wassailing” and “Christmas is Coming.”

St Joseph Chapel, at 1501 S. Layton Blvd., is home for the School Sisters of St. Francis. The Chapel is celebrating its hundredth anniversary in 2017.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 for seniors over 55 years and $10 for students with ID over 18 years of age. Tickets will be available at the door or online at www.mastersingersofmilwaukee.com