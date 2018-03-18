Master Singers of Milwaukee present Of War and Peace
St. John's Lutheran Church 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Saturday, March 17, 2018 North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd, 7:30 pm Fox Point
Sunday, March 18, 2018 St John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Rd, Brookfield
3:00 pm
Tickets: $20 Adults, $18 Seniors (55+), $10 Students w/ ID
www.mastersingersofmilwaukee.org
The March 17th and 18th Master Singers of Milwaukee concerts will present choral music whose beautiful and inspired texts reflect on the heartbreak of war and the never-ending quest for peace. Master Singers will share the concert with the Concert Chorale of UW-Milwaukee.
Among the texts that inspired choral composers were poems written during the Civil War, First and Second World War and the Viet Nam War. A Civil War soldier’s letter was set by James Syler; poetry by Siegfried Sassoon set by Craig Carnahan; Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Master and peace activist during the Vietnam War years. Words found written on the walls in a concentration camp inspired a young Norwegian composer. The UWM Concert Chorale will perform music by Tormis, Esenvalds, and Nystedt. The two choirs will also sing together.
The concert on Saturday, March 17, is at 7:30 pm at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point and Sunday, March 18, is at 3:00 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Rd., Brookfield. Tickets are $20 adult, $18 senior (55+) and $10 students and are available at www.mastersingersofmilwaukee.org and at the door.