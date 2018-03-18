Master Singers of Milwaukee present Of War and Peace

Saturday, March 17, 2018 North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd, 7:30 pm Fox Point

Sunday, March 18, 2018 St John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Rd, Brookfield

3:00 pm

Tickets: $20 Adults, $18 Seniors (55+), $10 Students w/ ID

www.mastersingersofmilwaukee.org

The March 17th and 18th Master Singers of Milwaukee concerts will present choral music whose beautiful and inspired texts reflect on the heartbreak of war and the never-ending quest for peace. Master Singers will share the concert with the Concert Chorale of UW-Milwaukee.

Among the texts that inspired choral composers were poems written during the Civil War, First and Second World War and the Viet Nam War. A Civil War soldier’s letter was set by James Syler; poetry by Siegfried Sassoon set by Craig Carnahan; Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Master and peace activist during the Vietnam War years. Words found written on the walls in a concentration camp inspired a young Norwegian composer. The UWM Concert Chorale will perform music by Tormis, Esenvalds, and Nystedt. The two choirs will also sing together.

