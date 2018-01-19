Masters of Modernism: The Paris Scene

Exploring how the leaders of Modernism depicted everyday life in a changing Parisian society. Featuring artwork by: Manet, Chagall, Matisse, Van Dongen, Picasso, Braque, Gauguin, Degas, Daumier, Pissarro, Delacroix, Fatin-Latour, Renoir, Morisot, Legrand, Bonnard, Derain, Villon, Laurencin, Denis, Steinlen, Vuillard, Masson, among others.

Join us for the Opening Reception:

January 19th 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

January 20th 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

during Gallery Night & Day

David Barnett Gallery

1024 E. State Street (at Prospect Ave.)

Milwaukee WI

For more information call (414) 271-5058 or write inquiries@davidbarnettgallery.com

This event is Free and open to the public