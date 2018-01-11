Masters of Whiskey

The Rumpus Room 1030 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join us for a night of whiskey, a brand new event showcasing the world of whiskey along with the stunning culinary abilities of The Rumpus Room's Executive Chef Andrew Koser.

Imbibe on special selections of William LaRue Weller, George T. Stagg, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac, 10 Year Pappy Van Winkle, and 12 Year Pappy.

Five courses, paired with five whiskeys

$125 plus tax and gratuity.

Info
The Rumpus Room 1030 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
4149355006
