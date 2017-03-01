Event time: Tuesday – Saturday 11 am – 5 pm, or by appointment.

Frank Juarez Gallery Inaugural Exhibition

207 E. Buffalo Street, Ste. 600

April 1 – May 6, 2017

Artist Reception: April 8, 5-8pm

The Frank Juarez Gallery is pleased to present the opening of FJG with an inaugural exhibition featuring works by gallery artists. Exhibiting artists include:

Tony Conrad, Dale Knaak, Rob Neilson, Melissa Dorn Richards, and Sara Willadsen.

Join us on April 8 from 5-8pm for our grand opening. This exhibition runs from April 1 – May 6, 2017. The Frank Juarez Gallery will reopen inside Material Studios & Gallery, LLC located in the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo Street, Ste. 600 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After a decade of curating contemporary art exhibitions in Grafton, Milwaukee, and Sheboygan

Frank Juarez is excited to bring his quality art programming back to Milwaukee, with this exhibition serving as a preview of what is to come at the gallery this season.

Juarez has been supporting the visual arts by organizing local and regional art exhibitions, community art events, facilitating presentations, and supporting artists through professional development training workshops, which has placed him in the forefront of advancing and promoting local artists and attracting regional and national artists to collaborate, network and exhibit in Wisconsin.

About the Frank Juarez Gallery

The Frank Juarez Gallery is committed to supporting artists working in painting, photography, sculpture, video, installation, and mixed media works. We aim to create an accessible, educational, and engaging exhibition space for our artists, audience, and community. FJG exhibits and promotes the works of artists who value innovation, technical discipline and artistic excellence in their chosen medium.

For further information, please visit: www.fjgmke.com, email

frankjuarezgallery@gmail.com, or call 920.559.7181.