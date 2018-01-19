'Matthew Warren Lee: To Whom Do We Owe Utopia?'
Milwaukee painter Matthew Warren Lee is fascinated by the intersection of nature and technology. His vibrant oil paintings depict landscapes that have been upended—and in some cases permanently scarred—by human intervention, drawing on images of oil rig explosions, wildfires and glacial melt. For all of its glory, these paintings argue nature’s beauty can be easily undone. (Evan Rytlewski)
