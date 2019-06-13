Mattiel w/Moonwalks

Watching her onstage, that brown bob of hers whirling like a cyclone as she unleashes

her brash and husky riot of a rock voice, it’s hard to imagine Mattiel Brown was ever

anything but a natural-born performer, a tried-and-true self-empowered presence.

“Honestly though I never even believed I could do this all,” Mattiel, one of rock’s most

thrilling young talents, says. Still, dig deep and she’ll admit to those times when she’d let

herself dream: of one day stepping onstage, gripping that microphone and showcasing her

skills. Then, she imagined, could at last let it all go, unleash that deep-seeded passion of

hers for melody and rhythm and intricate storytelling and channel her pent-up ferocity

into something real and palpable and powerful.