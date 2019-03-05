AL MCGUIRE was more than a coach, more than a commentator, and for many people he was an inspiration. Written by the legendary broadcaster DICK ENBERG, this play based on stories and friendship from a longtime partnership depicts why the philosophy of this unique character had such an important and lasting impact on so many. Starring Tony Award winning actor, and Milwaukee native ANTHONY CRIVELLO, audience members are able to witness an intimate, up close and personal look into a story that transcends basketball.

This one man theatrical performance written as a tribute to a great friend and partner intricately weaves the fascinating story and uncommonly funny wisdom of Al McGuire as he ascended from Rockaway, Queens, NY bartender to college basketball legend.

8 Performances:

Tickets: $77.00 includes facility & convenience fees.