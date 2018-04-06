The Mean Boys are coming to Milwaukee! Keith Carey, Connor McSpadden, and Tom Goss are here from LA to bring you a killer night of stand-up comedy. You’ve seen them on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Laughs on Fox, and heard them on their own podcast as well as Kill Tony and Unpopular Opinion. Now you can see these idiots live! Friday April 6, 2018 at 7:30pm.

The Mean Boys Stand Up Showcase

April 6, 2018 Doors at 7pm, show starts at 7:30pm

$7 Online or $10 Door

TICKETS AVAILABLE @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mean-boys-stand-up-showcase-tickets-43273722870