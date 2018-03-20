Medicinal Mushrooms with the Wisconsin Mycological Society
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Kyle Denton is an herbalist, medicine maker and owner of Tippecanoe Herbs in Milwaukee, with a background in ancient India Ayurvedic medicine, traditional Western herbalism and local foraging options. Learn how mushrooms are used medicinally at this lecture in partnership with Wisconsin Mycological Society.
Date and Time
Tuesday, March 20th 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505
Price
For adults | Free - donations appreciated
