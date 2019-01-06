Meditate Milwaukee is a guided community meditation experience that is free and welcomes all. No previous meditation experience is needed. Each month features a different meditation guide and musical guest. The guide for January is Ragani with music by Fred Bliffert. Chair seating is provided. If you prefer to sit on the floor, bring a cushion. Free parking is available in the lot of Sojourner Family Peace Center. Meditate Milwaukee takes place on the second Sunday of each month. Doors open at 2 pm and the meditation and music takes place 2:30-3:30.