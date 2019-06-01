Medusa Jr Auditions

Girls 8 - 14 years old are invited to audition for the Medusa Monologue Theater. The Medusa Monologues is a theatrical performance celebrating the lives of pioneering women. Rehearsla will take place during the summer at No Studios under the professional guidance of actress, writer, filmmaker and No Studios Club Member, Mary Chuy.

-

FREE

No Studios

1037 W. McKinley Avenue

June 1 from 2-5 pm

-

Registration: https://nostudios.hivebrite.com/events/18709