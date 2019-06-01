Medusa Jr Auditions
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Girls 8 - 14 years old are invited to audition for the Medusa Monologue Theater. The Medusa Monologues is a theatrical performance celebrating the lives of pioneering women. Rehearsla will take place during the summer at No Studios under the professional guidance of actress, writer, filmmaker and No Studios Club Member, Mary Chuy.
No Studios
1037 W. McKinley Avenue
June 1 from 2-5 pm
Registration: https://nostudios.hivebrite.com/events/18709
Theater & Dance, Youth/Teens