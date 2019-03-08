MEDUSA Monologue Show
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
With this MEDUSA Monologue Show, we aim to give the stage to women to speak their own stories, to construct them in the ways they see fit without the gatekeeping critique or manipulation of anyone else. Each of these six monologues are written, directed, and performed by a local woman artists and the stage was given to them with complete creative and artistic agency.
-
Each performance includes all 5 monologues and lasts ~60 minutes.
Produced by Kristin Peterson Kaszubowski and Mary Chuy
Friday, March 8th - 7:00pm
Saturday, March 9th - 3:00pm + 7:00pm
Sunday, March 10th - 7:00pm
-
$5 Students, $10 Non-Members, Free RSVP for Members at nostudios.com
PROGRAM
“A Story of Nubia”
Written by Nabra Nelson
Directed by Maria Petrella
Performed by Jay Winters
“Monologue for the Post Partum Woman”
Written by Arrisa Robinson
Directed by Mary Chuy
Performed by Jessica Sosnowski
“We Don’t Live by the Sea Anymore”
Written by Deanie Vallone
Directed by Molly Veh
Performed by Anja Notànjà Sieger
“Concha”
Written by Pryscilla ThecuadorianKid Balladares
Directed by Maureen Cashin Bolog
Performed by Mary Chuy
“Gen Z”
Written by Melody Rose Enloe Herr
Directed by Kris Holodak
Performed by Arrisa Robinson