With this MEDUSA Monologue Show, we aim to give the stage to women to speak their own stories, to construct them in the ways they see fit without the gatekeeping critique or manipulation of anyone else. Each of these six monologues are written, directed, and performed by a local woman artists and the stage was given to them with complete creative and artistic agency.

-

Each performance includes all 5 monologues and lasts ~60 minutes.

Produced by Kristin Peterson Kaszubowski and Mary Chuy

Friday, March 8th - 7:00pm

Saturday, March 9th - 3:00pm + 7:00pm

Sunday, March 10th - 7:00pm

-

$5 Students, $10 Non-Members, Free RSVP for Members at nostudios.com

PROGRAM

“A Story of Nubia”

Written by Nabra Nelson

Directed by Maria Petrella

Performed by Jay Winters

“Monologue for the Post Partum Woman”

Written by Arrisa Robinson

Directed by Mary Chuy

Performed by Jessica Sosnowski

“We Don’t Live by the Sea Anymore”

Written by Deanie Vallone

Directed by Molly Veh

Performed by Anja Notànjà Sieger

“Concha”

Written by Pryscilla ThecuadorianKid Balladares

Directed by Maureen Cashin Bolog

Performed by Mary Chuy

“Gen Z”

Written by Melody Rose Enloe Herr

Directed by Kris Holodak

Performed by Arrisa Robinson