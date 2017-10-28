Meet-and-Greet with Packers legend William Henderson

Verlo Mattress Factory - Greenfield 6501 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220

Fans and guests can visit the Verlo Greenfield store during a meet-and-greet and get their picture taken with Hall of Famer William Henderson. Additionally, Verlo will provide photos for Henderson to autograph for fans. And, guests can enter a raffle to win a $500 Verlo gift card!

