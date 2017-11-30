Meet Chef Fabio Viviani from Top Chef + Johnsonville

On Thursday, November 30, Top Chef’s loveable fan favorite, Chef Fabio Viviani, will be at the Metro Market in Shorewood featuring samples of a recipe using Johnsonville Italian Red Wine & Cheese sausage. Chef Fabio will also be sharing Johnsonville gifts and a chance to win an autographed cookbook, “Fabio's 30-Minute Italian: Over 100 Fabulous, Quick and Easy Recipes.”