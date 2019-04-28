Meistersingers/Singing Sirens/ Concert Choir
Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
Meistersingers/Singing Sirens/ Concert Choir
Sunday, April 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Light Recital Hall
The Meistersingers under the direction of Brian Leeper and the Singing Sirens and Concert Choir under the direction of Robert Geherenbeck will perform a combined concert. This concert is free and open to the public.
Info
Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190 View Map
Concerts