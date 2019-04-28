Meistersingers/Singing Sirens/ Concert Choir

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190

Meistersingers/Singing Sirens/ Concert Choir

Sunday, April 28, 2019

7:30 PM

Light Recital Hall

The Meistersingers under the direction of Brian Leeper and the Singing Sirens and Concert Choir under the direction of Robert Geherenbeck will perform a combined concert. This concert is free and open to the public.

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
