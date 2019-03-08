Melanie Parke - Dew AND
Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
March 8 - April 13
Lively colors punctuate interiors filled with flowers, birds, and decorative objects in Melanie Parke's beautiful paintings. In her new body of work the artist reconstructs familiar interiors that blend realism with abstraction creating paintings brimming with spontaneity and joy.
Mary Jones - Coddiwompling
March 8 - April 13
Mary Jones's intricate, collaged paintings chart the journey of the mind. Familiar and strange, Jone's work resemble maps populated with personas and places, both real and imagined. With the apropos title Coddiwompling Mary Jones invites the viewers "to travel in a purposeful manner towards a vague destination."