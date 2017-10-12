Melody's Mostly Musical Day

to Google Calendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00

Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

Children and their guardian(s) are invited to spend a day with Melody and her Grandmother as you take an imaginative journey through classical music with the Steinway & Sons Spirio piano. An instructor from Sunset Playhouse School for the Arts in Elm Grove will provide a creative drama workshop using the book MELODY’S MOSTLY MUSICAL DAY. Participants will have fun with dramatic play, story enactment, visual arts, music, and movement. This 45-minute creative drama workshop is followed by a demonstration of the Steinway Spirio, the world’s finest high resolution player piano.Registration is limited!

Contact Brian Myers at Steinway Piano Gallery to reserve your spot for this very special event!

414.727.5995 or brian@steinwayofmilwaukee.com

Info
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
Concerts, Kids & Family
414.727.5995
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - Melody's Mostly Musical Day - 2017-10-12 10:30:00