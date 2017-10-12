Children and their guardian(s) are invited to spend a day with Melody and her Grandmother as you take an imaginative journey through classical music with the Steinway & Sons Spirio piano. An instructor from Sunset Playhouse School for the Arts in Elm Grove will provide a creative drama workshop using the book MELODY’S MOSTLY MUSICAL DAY. Participants will have fun with dramatic play, story enactment, visual arts, music, and movement. This 45-minute creative drama workshop is followed by a demonstration of the Steinway Spirio, the world’s finest high resolution player piano.Registration is limited!

Contact Brian Myers at Steinway Piano Gallery to reserve your spot for this very special event!

414.727.5995 or brian@steinwayofmilwaukee.com.