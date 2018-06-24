Memorial Butterfly Release

Aurora Zilber Family Hospice 1155 N. Honey Creek Parkway, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226

Aurora Health Care Foundation is hosting a new event this year to benefit Aurora Zilber Family Hospice and Home Hospice Care - Memorial Butterfly Release. We invite you to celebrate the memory of your loved one by releasing a butterfly. Butterflies are $30 each. Following the butterfly release, walk around the garden pathway and also enjoy live music and refreshments.

Free event

Aurora Zilber Family Hospice 1155 N. Honey Creek Parkway, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
Benefits / Charity
414-219-4713
