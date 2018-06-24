Memorial Butterfly Release
Aurora Health Care Foundation is hosting a new event this year to benefit Aurora Zilber Family Hospice and Home Hospice Care - Memorial Butterfly Release. We invite you to celebrate the memory of your loved one by releasing a butterfly. Butterflies are $30 each. Following the butterfly release, walk around the garden pathway and also enjoy live music and refreshments.
Aurora Zilber Family Hospice 1155 N. Honey Creek Parkway, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
