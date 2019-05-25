Memorial Day Weekend at Old World Wisconsin

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

All Active and Retired Military personnel receive free admission all weekend long. This weekend also kicks off the Old World Wisconsin 2019 Blue Star Program.

Cost: All Active and Retired Military personnel receive free admission all weekend long. Adults (18-64): $19 Children (5-17, children under 5 are free): $10 Seniors (65&older): $16, Wisconsin Historical Society Members: Free

