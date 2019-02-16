Menomonee Falls Democrats Meet to Discuss 2019 Plans, Expansion

Menomonee Falls Action Team 2019 Kickoff Meeting

Fresh off the successful elections of Governor Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and AG Josh Kaul, Menomonee Falls Democrats will gather at Menomonee Falls Public Library on February 16th from 10am-Noon to discuss plans for 2019.

The group will work with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to canvass the village during the upcoming Spring Election for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and Menomonee Falls Village Board Trustees.

This year, Menomonee Falls Action Team members, led by husband-and-wife Chris Byrnes and Jennifer Byrnes, will also form committees to advocate for important progressive issues like healthcare for all, a fair wage and tax code, clean air and water, and a great education for Menomonee Falls students.

For more information and to RSVP on Facebook, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/351060475493751/

To RSVP by texting or calling, or for answers to questions, phone: 262-735-5959