Menomonee Falls #Fight4Medicaid Sat. Canvass

Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters (Menomonee Falls) N88 W16621 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051

Menomonee Falls Action Team is getting a group together to talk to our Menomonee Falls neighbors about the need for Wisconsin state legislators to support the Medicaid Expansion.

Expanding Medicaid provides healthcare to 82,000 more Wisconsinites and saves the state millions in unreimbursed healthcare costs. States that expanded Medicaid have also seen reduced premiums for private health insurance.

Join a fun day of knocking doors for an important issue!

Available shift times:

9AM Start

1PM Start

Email organizing@mfactionteam.com with any questions.

Info

Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters (Menomonee Falls) N88 W16621 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051 View Map
Activist, Health, Volunteers
262-735-5959
