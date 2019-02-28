Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party

to Google Calendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00

MFAT Team Member's Home N86W18153 Summit Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53051

Join supporters in Menomonee Falls to watch Gov. Tony Evers’s first state budget address. Enjoy food & drinks while connecting with like-minded activists. Also, find out how we can help expand BadgerCare in the Falls and Germantown areas!

Brought to you by Menomonee Falls Action Team. Contact Chris Byrnes with questions.

Info

MFAT Team Member's Home N86W18153 Summit Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53051 View Map
Activist, Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Volunteers
262-735-5959
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party - 2019-02-28 18:00:00