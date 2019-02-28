Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Budget Address Watch Party
MFAT Team Member's Home N86W18153 Summit Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53051
Join supporters in Menomonee Falls to watch Gov. Tony Evers’s first state budget address. Enjoy food & drinks while connecting with like-minded activists. Also, find out how we can help expand BadgerCare in the Falls and Germantown areas!
Brought to you by Menomonee Falls Action Team. Contact Chris Byrnes with questions.
Info
MFAT Team Member's Home N86W18153 Summit Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53051 View Map
Activist, Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Volunteers