Menomonee Valley Community Forum

How can UEC’s Menomonee Valley branch better respond to our community? Join the conversation and let us know! We have gotten great feedback from YOU that we're reaching out again and asking you to share ideas. In small groups of neighbors, friends, and our staff we'll have conversations about what's going on at the Menomonee Valley branch now and what ideas you have for future programming. And we'll all enjoy a light meal together! There's wisdom in everyone so all ages welcome.

Date and Time

Two Dates: Tuesday, May 14 at 5pm til 6:30pm

and Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 am til 10 am

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53214

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Glenna Holstein gholstein@urbanecologycenter.org

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=18108&view=event