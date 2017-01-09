Mera Storm Blues-Rock Band

The Tap Room (South Milwaukee) 1301 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Event time: 9PM-Midnight

Mera Storm - Blues Infused Rock 'n Roll

  • Led Zeppelin
  • ZZ Top
  • Susan Tedeschi
  • Rival Sons
  • Black Keys
  • Tommy Castro
  • SRV
  • Jimi Hendrix
  • Eric Clapton
  • Alabama Shakes
  • Grace Potter
  • ..... and many more!

Like us on Facebook for updates on upcoming shows!

www.facebook.com/merastorm 

Check out a video of recent performances

https://youtu.be/_D9ec9u3gmQ 

Price: No Cover

Info
The Tap Room (South Milwaukee) 1301 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Live Music/Performance
