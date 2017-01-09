Mera Storm Blues-Rock Band
The Tap Room (South Milwaukee) 1301 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Event time: 9PM-Midnight
Mera Storm - Blues Infused Rock 'n Roll
- Led Zeppelin
- ZZ Top
- Susan Tedeschi
- Rival Sons
- Black Keys
- Tommy Castro
- SRV
- Jimi Hendrix
- Eric Clapton
- Alabama Shakes
- Grace Potter
- ..... and many more!
Like us on Facebook for updates on upcoming shows!
Check out a video of recent performances
Price: No Cover
Info
The Tap Room (South Milwaukee) 1301 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172 View Map
Live Music/Performance