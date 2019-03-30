Mercado Magic

Botanica Galactica 719 South 5th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Mercado Magic is a weekly gathering featuring local makers, creators, collectors, movers and shakers in the heart of Walkers Point.

Saturdays and Sundays from 10am - 4pm, Mercado Magic brings together the best of Milwaukee art, music, food, wellness, vintage and so much more. Meet local, Milwaukee-based artisans, jewelry-makers, designers and healers. Find unique vintage clothing and furniture, ceramics, plants, pottery and an array of unique and one-of-a-kind offerings.

This Saturday, March 30th come on by for VINTAGE FUEGO! A spring event featuring vintage by La Paloma Vintage, Penelope Irene, Fossil Hunt Vintage and hm chic vintage. Runway show at 1pm! Come on by to find the spring vintage you have been dreaming of.

Vendor applications can be found at www.botanicagalactica.com

6462750017
