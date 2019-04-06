Mercado Magic

Mercado Magic is a weekly gathering featuring local makers, creators, collectors, movers and shakers in the heart of Walkers Point.

Saturdays and Sundays from 10am - 4pm, Mercado Magic brings together the best of Milwaukee art, music, food, wellness, vintage and so much more. Meet local, Milwaukee-based artisans, jewelry-makers, designers and healers. Find unique vintage clothing and furniture, ceramics, plants, pottery and an array of unique and one-of-a-kind offerings.

Vendor applications can be found at www.botanicagalactica.com

Botanica Galactica 719 South 5th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
