Mercy Housing Lakefront’s 2018 Live in Hope Reception

to Google Calendar - Mercy Housing Lakefront’s 2018 Live in Hope Reception - 2018-11-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mercy Housing Lakefront’s 2018 Live in Hope Reception - 2018-11-15 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mercy Housing Lakefront’s 2018 Live in Hope Reception - 2018-11-15 16:00:00 iCalendar - Mercy Housing Lakefront’s 2018 Live in Hope Reception - 2018-11-15 16:00:00

Milwaukee County War Memorial 750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join more than 200 real estate, financial, and philanthropic leaders for an educational evening of networking at Mercy Housing Lakefront’s 2018 Live in Hope Reception. The event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Peter Edelman, author of Not a Crime to Be Poor: The Criminalization of Poverty in America. Following the address, Dr. Edelman will join a panel of Milwaukee experts to further explore the impact of the judicial system on those struggling with poverty and homelessness, as well as the role stable housing plays in helping to stabilize their lives.

Info
Milwaukee County War Memorial 750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Education, Misc. Events
414-316-6255
