Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more

Google Calendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00

Tribeca Gallery Cafe & Books (Watertown) 401 E. Main St., Watertown, Wisconsin 53094

Friday Night Songsets are free monthly performances featuring students of Kenn Fox and Mare Edstrom.

Performances by Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite

and more!

 7pm 

401 E Main St., Watertown, WI 53094

Beer, coffee and wine served

Info
Tribeca Gallery Cafe & Books (Watertown) 401 E. Main St., Watertown, Wisconsin 53094 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Night Songset: Kellswater Bridge, Midwest Guitar Trio, Garrett Waite and more - 2018-06-15 19:00:00