Metal Mondays makes its debut on March 4th hosted by Chuck Madsen with music by DJ JeffK.

Each week a rock/metal theme will be featured (punk, glam, black, death, etc., but no "blackened Polish folk metal" or "Finnish pirate metal", we promise;). Plus, our weekly drawing gives you a chance to pick the theme!

Drink specials include ways to win free drinks!

ALSO.....

The new Metal Market will be open! Local bands can sell their merch and even have the opportunity to play a track from their set list, offered up every hour! Contact Chuck at maddog231977@gmail.com for more details.