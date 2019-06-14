Free outdoor music festival featuring headliner Booker T. Jones on June 15th with support acts Red Wanting Blue, Fuzzysurf, Jay Stulo Band, Cabin Essence, Bootleg Bessie and more, with The Tritonics featured on June 14th. Food and beverages available for sale by the Manitowoc Jaycees.

The fun and music starts at 5:30pm on Friday evening and runs until 9:30pm. Bring the whole family down after work on Friday for an evening of family entertainment and great music. On Saturday the music gets underway at 12 noon and runs all day until the final note is hit at 10:00pm. Bring your blankets or foldable chairs to enjoy the day under the shade trees of beautiful Washington Park. Come and join the community for great music, good friends, delicious food and refreshing beverages!