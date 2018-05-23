Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event

to Google Calendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event on Wednesday May 23 at 7 PM.

The Legendary Larry Lynne Trio will be performing at Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar (The Tower). Larry will be playing on the Dining Room Stage area to give you room to dance.

We encourage you to come early and try some of our delicious food and Margaritas and get you energized, hydrated and ready for a night of dancing and fun.

To reserve your table in advance please call at 414-897-8296 or

Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

Or contact us via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W. Foresthome Ave.

Greenfield WI, 53220

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Misc. Events
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event - 2018-05-23 19:30:00