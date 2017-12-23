Mezcalero Present Shag Unplugged: Blaine Anderson and Eric

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Mezcalero Presents Shag Unplugged Blaine Anderson and Eric

Come on for a most authentic and intimate evening with the "Voices of Shag" Blaine Anderson and Eric

Multi-talented music veterans, Shag has been entertaining people in the Milwaukee and Wisconsin area for well over a decade. Playing some of the biggest events in the area such as St. Rita's Festival, Summerfest, and of course WI State Fair, Because of their insane variety and voluminous selection of tunes, Shag is also one of the most sought-after acts for weddings and private events.

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
