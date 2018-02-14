Valentine's Day Special w/Suave

MEZCALERO VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL SUAVE Live

Wednesday, February 14 Dinner starts 5 pm

Bring your lover, bestie, roommate, or favorite partner in crime to MEZCALERO for a mellow and romantic Valentine’s day celebration. You and your date will dine, drink and dance to Live Music by SUAVE'. Reservations are highly recommended.

Three course Dinner

Chilled Champagne Flute on arrival

Salad or Soup and fresh baked bread

Choice of:

Rib-eye Steak 16 oz, Choice of asparagus or Green beans, or Sauteed mushrooms and Choice of baked potato or smash potatoes or Corn (elote style) and home made steak sauce.

Baked Cod, Choice of asparagus or green beans or house vegetables and choice of baked potato or smash potatoes or corn (elote style), coleslaw, tartar sauce.

Steamed Tilapia and Shrimp, steamed in a mild red chile sauce, house vegetables and baby red potatoes, lemon wheels and corn (elote style)

Rib-eye 12 OZ and 4 grilled shrimps, Choice of asparagus or Green beans, or Sauteed mushrooms and Choice of baked potato or smash potatoes or Corn (elote style) and home made steak sauce.

Shared chocolate cake or cheese cake and chocolate dipped strawberries

Recommended wine list available

For Reservations Call 414-897-8296 $19.95 per person