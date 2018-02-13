MIAD Creativity Series - Jaime Hayon

The MIAD Creativity Series features international artist-designer Jaime Hayon and his public presentation, “Form Follows Function, and Then What?” Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 6 p.m., at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, 273 E. Erie Street, 4th Floor Raw Space.

In the past 10 years, Jaime Hayon has emerged as an artist-designer at the forefront of an energetic new wave of contemporary design. He has created work for many iconic brands such as Baccarat, Swarovski, Camper, Fritz Hansen, Magis and Moooi.

This event is free & open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Visit miad.edu/creativityseries for more info.

Generously supported by the Bert L. & Patricia S. Steigleder Charitable Trust, with additional support provided by Tim & Sue Frautschi.

Hayon's visit is co-hosted by the Milwaukee Art Museum. Hayon's exhibition, "Jaime Hayon: Technicolor" is on view at the museum through March 25, 2018.