MIAD Creativity Series with Michael DelGaudio

Design++: Living at the Intersection of People and Technology

Wednesday, February 13, 6 p.m.

MIAD's 4th Floor Raw Space

Free & open to the public

Doors open at 5:30; seating is first-come, first-served

Michael DelGaudio '01 (Communication Design) leads user experience teams for Android TV and Internet of Things at Google. He shares the critical role designers play in shaping how we experience new products, environments, brands and the world around us.