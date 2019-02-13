MIAD Creativity Series with Michael DelGaudio
Design++: Living at the Intersection of People and Technology
Wednesday, February 13, 6 p.m.
MIAD's 4th Floor Raw Space
Free & open to the public
Doors open at 5:30; seating is first-come, first-served
Michael DelGaudio '01 (Communication Design) leads user experience teams for Android TV and Internet of Things at Google. He shares the critical role designers play in shaping how we experience new products, environments, brands and the world around us.
