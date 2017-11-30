Held every year during the first weekend of December, the MIAD Holiday Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art and design work created by MIAD students and alumni at affordable prices.

Come and meet the emerging artists and designers who are behind the amazing creations, and shop for work in all media—from sculptures, paintings, photographs and furniture to cards, coasters, jewelry, handbags, ceramics and more.

Sponsored by Blick Art Materials

Thursday, November 30, 6-9 p.m.: Be the first to see the art and design work for sale. Preview Night admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Friday, December 1, 5-9 p.m.: Sale, free admission

Saturday, December 2, 12-5 p.m.: Sale, free admission